THREE SPRINGS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Southern Huntingdon is coming off a playoff appearance last year that was led by a dynamic offense that averaged nearly 30 points per game. They have six starters coming back on the offensive side of the ball, but they will have to replace quarterback Nate Myers.

The offense was led by Myers as he threw for 2,596 yards and tossed 34 touchdown passes while also leading the team in rushing yards by a wide margin with 1,792 yards on the ground with ten touchdowns. Head Coach Aaron Batzel said Myers is probably the best football player to ever walk the halls at Southern Huntingdon and he doesn’t expect one player to replace that production.

“It’s not going to be something just one man can do. I saw I’ve been trying to get it into our heads all summer that it’s not going to be a one person job to do that,” said Batzel. “It’s going to take all of them guys on the field to make up for this production. And it’s no one’s pressure. No one’s person is pressured to take on themselves.”

“He was such a great player on offense and defense,” said junior wide receiver Chase Gibbons. “He helped everybody through tough situations. He’d seen everything when the game was going on.”

It’s still an open competition for the starting quarterback spot, but Batzel likes what each player can bring to the table. The Rockets begin the season at home against Northern Bedford.