STATE COLLEGE (WTAJ) — State College knows all about the year of the freshman, but it’s not just Penn State’s trio that excited Happy Valley. State high freshman D’Antae Sheffey was steller in the team’s run to the 6A state semifinals.

After running for more than 1,700 yards and 22 touchdowns Sheffey is commanding division I offers and will be the center point of the Little Lions’ offense.

But any running back is only as good as his line, and State High will have a lot of inexperience there.

The Little Lions only return one starter and head coach Matt Lintal recognizes that much of the team’s success will come down to how well that line melds.

“You know, it’s certainly a challenge,” he said. “They have to develop that trust and understanding and communication with one another. It certainly helps to have a running back behind them that rushed for 1,725 yards and 22 touchdowns last year. So he’s got some experience, even though he’s only going to be a sophomore. So to have kind of that explosiveness behind you, it kind of elevates their confidence level as well.”

State College finished 13-1 and does lose significant talent, including starting quarterback Finn Furmanek and leading receiver Donte Nastasi. The team opens the season on the road Friday at Williamsport.