SAXTON (WTAJ) — Conference realignment affected few teams as much as Tussey Mountain, who despite staying in the ICC will see a very revamped schedule this fall.

Only five opponents from last year’s 4-7 season show up on the Titans schedule. Expansion to 15 teams with several WestPAC additions offers up a challenge for Tussey.

“When we used to play Glendale, Juniata Valley, Mo Valley, we knew what to expect. playing them so long. You build that chemistry, knowing what teams are bringing to the table. We knew the athletes that left the athletes that were coming in,” said defensive coordinator Tanner Snyder. “And this year it’s all brand new. So you got to watch the tapes, figure out what they bring, plan our strategy accordingly.”

Snyder said many of this year’s opponents he hasn’t faced in five seasons with the Titans.

But while the opponents may look different, Tussey won’t. Experience is on the side of the Titans who returns many key contributors including starting running back Isiaiah Sosak who rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 12 TDs last season.