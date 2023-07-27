TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two years ago Tyrone featured one of the youngest and most inexperienced rosters and started a lot of freshman and sophomores. With the majority of the roster returning in 2022, the Golden Eagles had a very strong season and finished 7-3.

Tyrone’s resurgence last year was led by star receiver Ross Gampe who led the team with 35 receptions, 547 yards, and eight touchdowns. He was the security blanket for sophomore quarterback Ashton Walk who threw for 1,651 yards with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Despite the loss of Gampe to graduation, head coach John Franco feels the production be be replicated across the board with a deep receiving core and a QB in his third season.

“You never depend on one person to make up for one person. It’s a team thing, and we think we have a nice receiving corps that we can spread the spread the passes around to,” said Franco. “And we might not be just so one person dominant. And I think that makes for a better offense and a better team.”

“The experience is huge, especially for Ashton as like, you know, this is his third year kind of one and a half years he started,” said senior offensive guard Braden Ewing. “And then this year he should be coming into full swing, you know, ready to go.”

The Golden Eagles schedule will look different this year with them and Bellwood-Antis joining the Laurel Highlands conference. The Backyard Brawl will not be in week one for the first time in the 75 years these teams have faced off. This year the Golden Eagles open up the season at Clearfield, while the showdown with the Blue Devils is in week five.