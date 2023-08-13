NANTY GLO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Last season was the first year that Blacklick Valley and United formed the co-op United Valley due to low numbers at each school. It took the roster awhile to gel together at the beginning of the year, but they finished the season strong.

They opened the season losing six of their first seven games, but ended the year by winning their final three games to finish the season at 4-6. The defense led the way to finish the season strong by only allowing 17 points per game during their three game winning streak. That unit is expected to lead the team next year as they return nine starters on the defensive side of the ball.

“Last year was understanding what we wanted offensively and defensively this year coming in. You know, each each player understands what their role is,” said head coach Kevin Marabito. “I mean, and that that helps. My defense is pretty simple that they have confidence and it they you know, there’s no thinking involved. It’s find the ball and get the ball I mean, that’s the thing. But the experience is it is a big plus. I mean, last year going in we had 11 open squads.”

“Once after camp everything just start we just started connecting,” said senior defensive back Braydon Brown. “Our first few games were rough. But like at the end of the season we we started off strong with a three game win streak.”

United Valley also returns eight starters on offense, but that unit struggled last year only scoring 15 points per game. They will open the season on the road at Northern Cambria.