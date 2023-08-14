MORRISDALE, PA (WTAJ) — “Have fun, play hard, play fast” is the mantra of new West Branch head coach Michael Nines who takes over for Kevin Hubler at West Branch this fall.

Nines adopts a 4-6 squad with ample experience. The Warriors return nine starters on each side of the ball, and none more important than starting quarterback Tyler Biggans.

In 2022, Biggans rushed for a single-season school record 1,881 yards and tallied 35 total touchdowns. Back for his senior season Nines expects more out of his signal caller.

The new head coach is commited to the pass, saying he wants to play an West Coast style of offense you’d see in the NFL. Biggans, a mobile, bruiser styled runner, flashed some arm talent last fall and the All-State talent will be expected to use his arm extensively this season.

“A lot of people, you know, just call you a running back and stuff,” Biggans said. “I just can’t wait to turn across the yard and light teams up on the air.”

“I’m walking into a fantastic situation,” added Nines. “We have a ton of seniors, all with varsity experience. I have very high expectations for this team.”

Biggans is on track to set the school’s career rushing record. He also led the team in tackles a season ago.