JOHNSTOWN (WTAJ) — Westmont Hilltop rallied to win three of its final four games last season, but it wasn’t enough as the Hilltopers finished 4-6, missing out on the postseason.

The Hilltoppers lean on experience in 2023.

Head Coach Pat Barron is back for a 12th season, and gets nine starters back in his offense. After a couple close losses, including a one-score loss to 11-win Bedford, Barron hopes the experience can be the difference in those late-game moments.

“I think it comes down to fundamentals,” he said. “It’s blocking, tackling pad level, turnovers. Those are the things are going to decide games and you know when you look back last year those were the things that did. When you go back and watch it, hopefully those guys learn from it … because that’s that’s what’s going to decide the games when they’re on the line.”

Among the strong returning core for Westmont Hilltop is all-five starting linemen and second-leading rusher Brayden Dean who nearly average 100-yards-per-game last season. It’s a good bas for the Hilltoppers power-run scheme.