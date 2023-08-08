WINDBER, PA (WTAJ) — Behind the likes of running back John Shuster, Windber has been one of the top rushing teams in the state in recent years. But with a four-year starter who rushed for more than 6,800 yards and 100 touchdowns gone, the word “balance” is being thrown around.

“I don’t know that in my 13 years we’ve thrown for 1000 yards in a season,” said head coach Matt Grohal. “We need to do that this year. We need to throw the ball effectively to, you know, loosen up the box a little bit defensively for teams that just try to stop our off tackle stuff.”

Cue Tanner Barkley who takes over as Winber’s quarterback. A traditional pocket passer the hope is that he’ll provide significant balance, but growing pains are to be expected and coach Grohal said his focus early in the year is on getting wins, and not about what they look like.

Between a shift in philosophy and significant roster turnover, the Ramblers will have an uphill battle as they search for a third-consecutive 11-win season.

“Our JV team has been undefeated and we’ve got a lot of guys that just had to wait their turn to play,” said Grohal. “So I think we have three three starters back on offense and four or five on defense. But we got a lot of key guys who are just waiting. They’re waiting their turn an opportunity to play.”

“These past previous teams, they’ve had great success and I think they’ve laid the groundwork for us,” said Barkley. “So we’re just looking to carry on that success.”

Windber joins the Inter-county conference in 2023 and opens the year with Glendale.