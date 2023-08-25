Welcome back to Sportsbeat 2023!
WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m. only on Sportsbeat.
Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. Kicking the season off, we are looking at the match-up between Altoona and Hollidaysburg. It’s a matchup that sees both communities come out in full force, fueling the excitement for a new season.
Week one Sportsbeat lineup
Refresh this page for the latest scores.
|Games
|Score
|Start time
|Altoona @
Hollidaysburg
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|Tyrone @
Clearfield
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|Huntingdon @
Philipsburg-Osceola
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|Everett @
West Branch
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|Penn Cambria @
Richland
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|Glendale @
Windber
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|Bedford @
Westmont Hilltop
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|Central Cambria @
Bishop McCort
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|Bellwood-Antis @
Penns Valley
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|Bishop Guilfoyle @
Bald Eagle Area
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|Central @
Bellefonte
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|Berlin-Brothersvalley @
Claysburg-Kimmel
|0
0
|7:00 pm
|United Valley @
Northern Cambria
|0
0
|7:00 pm
A full list of high school football scores can be found here.
Be sure to watch WTAJ every Friday at 11:10 p.m.