Welcome back to Sportsbeat 2023!

WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m. only on Sportsbeat.

Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. Kicking the season off, we are looking at the match-up between Altoona and Hollidaysburg. It’s a matchup that sees both communities come out in full force, fueling the excitement for a new season.

Week one Sportsbeat lineup

Refresh this page for the latest scores.

GamesScoreStart time
Altoona @
Hollidaysburg		0
0		7:00 pm
Tyrone @
Clearfield		0
0		7:00 pm
Huntingdon @
Philipsburg-Osceola		0
0		7:00 pm
Everett @
West Branch		0
0		7:00 pm
Penn Cambria @
Richland		0
0		7:00 pm
Glendale @
Windber 		0
0		7:00 pm
Bedford @
Westmont Hilltop		0
0		7:00 pm
Central Cambria @
Bishop McCort 		0
0		7:00 pm
Bellwood-Antis @
Penns Valley		0
0		7:00 pm
Bishop Guilfoyle @
Bald Eagle Area		0
0		7:00 pm
Central @
Bellefonte		0
0		7:00 pm
Berlin-Brothersvalley @
Claysburg-Kimmel		0
0		7:00 pm
United Valley @
Northern Cambria		0
0		7:00 pm

A full list of high school football scores can be found here.

Be sure to watch WTAJ every Friday at 11:10 p.m.