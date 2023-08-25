Welcome back to Sportsbeat 2023!

WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m. only on Sportsbeat.

Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. Kicking the season off, we are looking at the match-up between Altoona and Hollidaysburg. It’s a matchup that sees both communities come out in full force, fueling the excitement for a new season.

Week one Sportsbeat lineup

Games Score Start time Altoona @

Hollidaysburg 0

0 7:00 pm Tyrone @

Clearfield 0

0 7:00 pm Huntingdon @

Philipsburg-Osceola 0

0 7:00 pm Everett @

West Branch 0

0 7:00 pm Penn Cambria @

Richland 0

0 7:00 pm Glendale @

Windber 0

0 7:00 pm Bedford @

Westmont Hilltop 0

0 7:00 pm Central Cambria @

Bishop McCort 0

0 7:00 pm Bellwood-Antis @

Penns Valley 0

0 7:00 pm Bishop Guilfoyle @

Bald Eagle Area 0

0 7:00 pm Central @

Bellefonte 0

0 7:00 pm Berlin-Brothersvalley @

Claysburg-Kimmel 0

0 7:00 pm United Valley @

Northern Cambria 0

0 7:00 pm

A full list of high school football scores can be found here.

