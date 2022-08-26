We’re back at it for another year of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.

Bellwood-Antis: 12

Tyrone: 27

QTR: FINAL

Everett: 14

Claysburg-Kimmel: 19

QTR: FINAL

Hollidaysburg: 9

Altoona: 19

QTR: FINAL

Selinsgrove: 32

Bellefonte: 0

QTR: FINAL

Williamsport: 14

State College: 42

QTR: FINAL

Tussey Mountain: 28

Moshannon Valley: 14

QTR: FINAL

West Branch: 20

Philipsburg-Osceola: 49

QTR: FINAL

Meyersdale: 18

Curwensville: 34

QTR: FINAL

Karns City: 7

DuBois: 28

QTR: FINAL

Central Cambria: 19

Westmont Hilltop: 21

QTR: FINAL

Forest Hills:

Richland: 0

QTR: Postponed due to weather to Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights: 28

Northern Cambria: 35

QTR: 4

Bishop McCort: 0

Bedford: 44

QTR: FINAL

Southern Huntingdon: 14

Northern Bedford: 32

QTR: 3

Glendale: 12

Juniata Valley: 23

QTR: FINAL

