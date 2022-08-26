We’re back at it for another year of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.
Bellwood-Antis: 12
Tyrone: 27
QTR: FINAL
Everett: 14
Claysburg-Kimmel: 19
QTR: FINAL
Hollidaysburg: 9
Altoona: 19
QTR: FINAL
Selinsgrove: 32
Bellefonte: 0
QTR: FINAL
Williamsport: 14
State College: 42
QTR: FINAL
Tussey Mountain: 28
Moshannon Valley: 14
QTR: FINAL
West Branch: 20
Philipsburg-Osceola: 49
QTR: FINAL
Meyersdale: 18
Curwensville: 34
QTR: FINAL
Karns City: 7
DuBois: 28
QTR: FINAL
Central Cambria: 19
Westmont Hilltop: 21
QTR: FINAL
Forest Hills:
Richland: 0
QTR: Postponed due to weather to Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights: 28
Northern Cambria: 35
QTR: 4
Bishop McCort: 0
Bedford: 44
QTR: FINAL
Southern Huntingdon: 14
Northern Bedford: 32
QTR: 3
Glendale: 12
Juniata Valley: 23
QTR: FINAL
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.