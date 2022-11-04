Welcome back to week 11 of high school football, also the first week of playoffs, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.
Central: 35
Tyrone: 14
QTR: 3
Portage: 13
Juniata Valley: 6
QTR: 4
Moshannon Valley: 21
Northern Cambria: 42
QTR: 3
Homer Center: 7
Cambria Heights: 14
QTR: 4
West Shamokin: 0
Richland: 42
QTR: 3
Conemaugh Township: 0
Windber: 51
QTR: 3
Mt. Union: 7
Penns Valley: 35
QTR: 3
Bellwood: 19
Bald Eagle: 42
QTR: 4
Mifflin County: 14
Altoona: 21
QTR: 3
Coudersport: 0
Brockway: 0
QTR: 1
Punxsutawney: 0
St. Marys: 0
QTR: 1
Bedford: 6
Berlin: 27
QTR: 3
