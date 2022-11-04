Welcome back to week 11 of high school football, also the first week of playoffs, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.

Central: 35

Tyrone: 14

Portage: 13

Juniata Valley: 6

QTR: 4

Moshannon Valley: 21

Northern Cambria: 42

QTR: 3

Homer Center: 7

Cambria Heights: 14

QTR: 4

West Shamokin: 0

Richland: 42

QTR: 3

Conemaugh Township: 0

Windber: 51

QTR: 3

Mt. Union: 7

Penns Valley: 35

QTR: 3

Bellwood: 19

Bald Eagle: 42

QTR: 4

Mifflin County: 14

Altoona: 21

QTR: 3

Coudersport: 0

Brockway: 0

QTR: 1

Punxsutawney: 0

St. Marys: 0

QTR: 1

Bedford: 6

Berlin: 27

QTR: 3

