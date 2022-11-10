Welcome back to week 12 of high school football, also the second week of playoffs, with highlights and more!
Due to the weather forecast for Friday, these championship games were moved to Thursday night.
D5 A Championship
Windber: 7
Northern Bedford: 0
QTR: 2
D5 AA Championship
Berlin: 0
Westinghouse: 28
QTR: 1
D6 AA Semifinals
Bishop Guilfoyle: 15
Richland: 8
QTR: 2
D6 AA Semifinals
Bald Eagle Area: 14
Penns Valley: 14
QTR: 2
D6 AAAAAA Championship
Altoona: 7
State College: 7
QTR: 2
D6/D9 AAAA Sub Regional
Juniata: 3
DuBois: 0
QTR: 2
