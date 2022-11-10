Welcome back to week 12 of high school football, also the second week of playoffs, with highlights and more!

Due to the weather forecast for Friday, these championship games were moved to Thursday night.

D5 A Championship Windber: 7

Northern Bedford: 0

QTR: 2

D5 AA Championship Berlin: 0

Westinghouse: 28

QTR: 1

D6 AA Semifinals Bishop Guilfoyle: 15

Richland: 8

QTR: 2

D6 AA Semifinals Bald Eagle Area: 14

Penns Valley: 14

QTR: 2

D6 AAAAAA Championship Altoona: 7

State College: 7

QTR: 2

D6/D9 AAAA Sub Regional Juniata: 3

DuBois: 0

QTR: 2

