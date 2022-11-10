Welcome back to week 12 of high school football, also the second week of playoffs, with highlights and more!

Due to the weather forecast for Friday, these championship games were moved to Thursday night.

D5 A Championship

Windber: 7
Northern Bedford: 0
QTR: 2

D5 AA Championship

Berlin: 0
Westinghouse: 28
QTR: 1

D6 AA Semifinals

Bishop Guilfoyle: 15
Richland: 8
QTR: 2

D6 AA Semifinals

Bald Eagle Area: 14
Penns Valley: 14
QTR: 2

D6 AAAAAA Championship

Altoona: 7
State College: 7
QTR: 2

D6/D9 AAAA Sub Regional

Juniata: 3
DuBois: 0
QTR: 2

