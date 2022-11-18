Welcome back to week 13 of high school football. Tune in for highlights on WTAJ during the 11 p.m. news
Refresh this page for the latest updates on scores
AAAAAA STATE PLAYOFFS
McDowell:
State College:
QTR:
D9 A CHAMPIONSHIP
Brockway:
Port Allegany:
QTR:
D6 AA CHAMPIONSHIP
Penns Valley:
Bishop Guilfoyle:
QTR:
AAA STATE PLAYOFFS
Central:
Clearfield:
QTR:
Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.