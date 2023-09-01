WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on Sportsbeat.
Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. This week we are looking at a match-up between North Star and Juniata Valley. It’s the first time these two teams will face off, so it’s bound to be a good one.
Week one Sportsbeat lineup
|Games
|Score
|Quarter/Final
|North Star @
Juniata Valley
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bald Eagle @
Central Cambria
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Philipsburg-Osceola @
Penn Cambria
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Somerset @
Central
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Taylor Allderdice @
Altoona
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Westmont Hilltop @
Bellwood-Antis
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Greater Johnstown @
Tyrone
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Downingtown East @
State College
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Penns Valley @
Bedford
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Claysburg-Kimmel @
Northern Bedford
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Conemaugh Township @
Portage
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Clearfield @
Forest Hills
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|DuBois @
Brockway
|0
0
|7 p.m.
A full list of high school football scores can be found here.
