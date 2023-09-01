WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on Sportsbeat.

Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. This week we are looking at a match-up between North Star and Juniata Valley. It’s the first time these two teams will face off, so it’s bound to be a good one.

Week one Sportsbeat lineup

GamesScoreQuarter/Final
North Star @
Juniata Valley		0
0		7 p.m.
Bald Eagle @
Central Cambria		0
0		7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola @
Penn Cambria 		0
0		7 p.m.
Somerset @
Central		0
0		7 p.m.
Taylor Allderdice @
Altoona		0
0		7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop @
Bellwood-Antis		0
0		7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown @
Tyrone		0
0		7 p.m.
Downingtown East @
State College 		0
0		7 p.m.
Penns Valley @
Bedford		0
0		7 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel @
Northern Bedford		0
0		7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township @
Portage		0
0		7 p.m.
Clearfield @
Forest Hills		0
0		7 p.m.
DuBois @
Brockway		0
0		7 p.m.

