WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on Sportsbeat.

Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. This week we are looking at a match-up between North Star and Juniata Valley. It’s the first time these two teams will face off, so it’s bound to be a good one.

Week one Sportsbeat lineup

Games Score Quarter/Final North Star @

Juniata Valley 0

0 7 p.m. Bald Eagle @

Central Cambria 0

0 7 p.m. Philipsburg-Osceola @

Penn Cambria 0

0 7 p.m. Somerset @

Central 0

0 7 p.m. Taylor Allderdice @

Altoona 0

0 7 p.m. Westmont Hilltop @

Bellwood-Antis 0

0 7 p.m. Greater Johnstown @

Tyrone 0

0 7 p.m. Downingtown East @

State College 0

0 7 p.m. Penns Valley @

Bedford 0

0 7 p.m. Claysburg-Kimmel @

Northern Bedford 0

0 7 p.m. Conemaugh Township @

Portage 0

0 7 p.m. Clearfield @

Forest Hills 0

0 7 p.m. DuBois @

Brockway 0

0 7 p.m.

A full list of high school football scores can be found here.

