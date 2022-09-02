Welcome back to week two of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.

Taylor Allderdice: 14

Altoona: 35

QTR: FINAL

Allegany: 26

Hollidaysburg: 23

QTR: FINAL

Glendale: 0

Bellwood-Antis: 27

QTR: FINAL

Brookville: 0

Tyrone: 30

QTR: FINAL

Richland: 35

Central: 28

QTR: FINAL

Somerset: 7

Bishop McCort: 50

QTR: FINAL

Portage: 6

Cambria Heights: 13

QTR: FINAL

Clearfield: 7

Bald Eagle Area: 3

QTR: FINAL

Forest Hills: 7

Bedford: 18

QTR: FINAL

Greater Johnstown: 0

Chestnut Ridge: 48

QTR: FINAL

Smethport: 22

Cameron County: 6

QTR: FINAL

Ridgway: 6

Saint Marys: 27

QTR: FINAL

Penn Cambria: 42

Central Cambria: 21

QTR: FINAL

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.