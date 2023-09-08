WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on SportsBeat.

Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. This week we are heading to Centre County as Rivals Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley face off.

Week one Sportsbeat lineup

Refresh this page for the latest scores.

Games Score Quarter/Final Bald Eagle Area @

Penns Valley 0

0 7 p.m. State College @

Hollidaysburg 0

0 7 p.m. Tyrone @

Central 0

0 7 p.m. Altoona @

Mifflin County 0

0 6 p.m. Bishop McCort @

Chestnut Ridge 0

0 7 p.m. Central Cambria @

Bedford 0

0 7 p.m. Westmont Hilltop @

Richland 0

0 7 p.m. United Valley @

Conemaugh Valley 0

0 7 p.m. Bishop Guilfoyle @

Bellefonte 0

0 7 p.m. Southern Huntingdon @

Moshannon Valley 0

0 7 p.m. Phillipsburg-Osceola @

Clearfield 0

0 7 p.m. Bellwood-Antis @

Huntingdon 0

0 7 p.m. DuBois @

Northern Bedford 0

0 7 p.m. Penn Cambria @

Forest Hills 0

0 7 p.m. Cambria Heights @

Portage 0

0 7 p.m. Kane @

Saint Marys 0

0 7 p.m. Karns City @

Ridgway 0

0 7 p.m.

A full list of high school football scores can be found here.

Be sure to watch WTAJ every Friday at 11:10 p.m.