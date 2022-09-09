Welcome back to week three of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.
Bald Eagle: 48
Bellefonte: 0
QTR: FINAL
Mifflin County: 0
Altoona: 38
QTR: FINAL
Conemaugh Township: 28
Claysburg-Kimmel: 0
QTR: FINAL
Philipsburg-Osceola: 0
Tyrone: 49
QTR: FINAL
Curwensville: 14
Bellwood-Antis: 40
QTR: FINAL
Greater Johnstown: 6
Central Cambria: 47
QTR: FINAL
Central: 28
Penn Cambria: 42
QTR: FINAL
Conemaugh Valley: 7
Windber: 56
QTR: FINAL
Bedford: 51
Westmont Hilltop: 7
QTR: FINAL
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.
Hollidaysburg: 3
State College: 45
QTR: FINAL
Marion Center: 26
Portage: 42
QTR: FINAL
Chestnut Ridge: 42
Forest Hills: 19
QTR: FINAL
Bishop Guilfoyle: 55
Somerset: 7
QTR: FINAL
Berlin-Brothersvalley: 49
Meyersdale: 0
QTR: FINAL
DuBois: 7
Clearfield: 41
QTR: FINAL
North Star: 39
West Branch: 20
QTR: FINAL
Penns Valley: 41
Huntingdon: 14
QTR: FINAL
Juniata Valley: 14
Southern Huntingdon: 28
QTR: FINAL
