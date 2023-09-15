WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on SportsBeat.
Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. This week features a battle of 6-A teams as Altoona takes on State College.
Week one Sportsbeat lineup
|Games
|Score
|Quarter/Final
|Altoona @
State College
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Huntingdon @
Bishop Guilfoyle
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Central @
Bellwood-Antis
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bedford @
Penn County
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Greater Johnstown @
Central Cambria
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Clearfield @
Bellefonte
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Tyrone @
Bald Eagle Area
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Juniata Valley @
Claysburg-Kimmel
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Forest Hills @
Chestnut Ridge
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Meyersdale @
Windber
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Richland @
Bishop McCort
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Glendale @
Moshannon Valley
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Mount Union @
West Branch
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|River Valley @
Cambria Heights
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Port Allegany @
Cameron County
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Karns City @
Saint Marys
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Penns Valley @
Philipsburg-Osceola
|0
0
|7 p.m.
A full list of high school football scores can be found here.
