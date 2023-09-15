WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on SportsBeat.

Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. This week features a battle of 6-A teams as Altoona takes on State College.

Week one Sportsbeat lineup

Games Score Quarter/Final Altoona @

State College 0

0 7 p.m. Huntingdon @

Bishop Guilfoyle 0

0 7 p.m. Central @

Bellwood-Antis 0

0 7 p.m. Bedford @

Penn County 0

0 7 p.m. Greater Johnstown @

Central Cambria 0

0 7 p.m. Clearfield @

Bellefonte 0

0 7 p.m. Tyrone @

Bald Eagle Area 0

0 7 p.m. Juniata Valley @

Claysburg-Kimmel 0

0 7 p.m. Forest Hills @

Chestnut Ridge 0

0 7 p.m. Meyersdale @

Windber 0

0 7 p.m. Richland @

Bishop McCort 0

0 7 p.m. Glendale @

Moshannon Valley 0

0 7 p.m. Mount Union @

West Branch 0

0 7 p.m. River Valley @

Cambria Heights 0

0 7 p.m. Port Allegany @

Cameron County 0

0 7 p.m. Karns City @

Saint Marys 0

0 7 p.m. Penns Valley @

Philipsburg-Osceola 0

0 7 p.m.

