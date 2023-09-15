WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on SportsBeat.

Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. This week features a battle of 6-A teams as Altoona takes on State College.

Week one Sportsbeat lineup

GamesScoreQuarter/Final
Altoona @
State College 		0
0		7 p.m.
Huntingdon @
Bishop Guilfoyle		0
0		7 p.m.
Central @
Bellwood-Antis		0
0		7 p.m.
Bedford @
Penn County		0
0		7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown @
Central Cambria 		0
0		7 p.m.
Clearfield @
Bellefonte		0
0		7 p.m.
Tyrone @
Bald Eagle Area		0
0		7 p.m.
Juniata Valley @
Claysburg-Kimmel		0
0		7 p.m.
Forest Hills @
Chestnut Ridge		0
0		7 p.m.
Meyersdale @
Windber 		0
0		7 p.m.
Richland @
Bishop McCort		0
0		7 p.m.
Glendale @
Moshannon Valley		0
0		7 p.m.
Mount Union @
West Branch 		0
0		7 p.m.
River Valley @
Cambria Heights 		0
0		7 p.m.
Port Allegany @
Cameron County		0
0		7 p.m.
Karns City @
Saint Marys		0
0		7 p.m.
Penns Valley @
Philipsburg-Osceola		0
0		7 p.m.

