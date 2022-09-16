Welcome back to week four of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.
State College: 55
Altoona: 14
QTR: FINAL
Butler: 40
Hollidaysburg: 20
QTR: FINAL
Central: 39
Forest Hills: 16
QTR: FINAL
Westmont Hilltop: 14
Richland: 21
QTR: FINAL
Bellefonte: 7
Tyrone: 37
QTR: FINAL
Everett: 6
Bellwood-Antis: 53
QTR: FINAL
Juniata Valley: 28
Claysburg-Kimmel: 12
QTR: FINAL
Northern Bedford: 55
Moshannon Valley: 7
QTR: FINAL
Clearfield: 55
Philipsburg-Osceola: 0
QTR: FINAL
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.
Bald Eagle Area: 42
Penns Valley: 27
QTR: FINAL
Southern Huntingdon: 47
Curwensville: 20
QTR: FINAL
Northern Cambria: 20
United Valley: 13
QTR: FINAL
Bishop Guilfoyle: 34
Penn Cambria: 39
QTR: FINAL
Kane: 48
Ridgway: 27
QTR: FINAL
Sheffield: 0
Elk County Catholic: 57
QTR: FINAL
