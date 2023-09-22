WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on SportsBeat.
Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. This week, we’re heading to the Backyard Brawl as Tyrone hosts Bellwood-Antis.
Week one Sportsbeat lineup
Refresh this page for the latest scores.
|Games
|Score
|Quarter/Final
|Bellwood-Antis @
Tyrone
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Central Dauphin East @
Altoona
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Fort Hill @
Hollidaysburg
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bishop Guilfoyle @
Central
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Penn Cambria @
Central Cambria
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Portage @
North Cambria
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Penns Manor @
Cambria Heights
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bellefonte @
Penns Valley
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Philipsburg-Osceola @
Bald Eagle Area
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Huntingdon @
Clearfield
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Claysburg-Kimmel @
Curwensville
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Richland @
Forest Hills
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Westmont Hilltop @
Greater Johnstown
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Chestnut Ridge @
Bedford
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|DuBois @
Brookville
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Saint Marys @
Punxsutawney
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|State College @
Central Dauphin
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Berlin-Brothersvalley @
Northern Bedford
|0
0
|7 p.m.
A full list of high school football scores can be found here.
Be sure to watch WTAJ every Friday at 11:10 p.m.