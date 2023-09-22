WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on SportsBeat.

Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. This week, we’re heading to the Backyard Brawl as Tyrone hosts Bellwood-Antis.

Week one Sportsbeat lineup

Refresh this page for the latest scores.

GamesScoreQuarter/Final
Bellwood-Antis @
Tyrone 		0
0		7 p.m.
Central Dauphin East @
Altoona 		0
0		7 p.m.
Fort Hill @
Hollidaysburg		0
0		7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle @
Central		0
0		7 p.m.
Penn Cambria @
Central Cambria 		0
0		7 p.m.
Portage @
North Cambria		0
0		7 p.m.
Penns Manor @
Cambria Heights		0
0		7 p.m.
Bellefonte @
Penns Valley		0
0		7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola @
Bald Eagle Area		0
0		7 p.m.
Huntingdon @
Clearfield 		0
0		7 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel @
Curwensville 		0
0		7 p.m.
Richland @
Forest Hills		0
0		7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop @
Greater Johnstown 		0
0		7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge @
Bedford 		0
0		7 p.m.
DuBois @
Brookville 		0
0		7 p.m.
Saint Marys @
Punxsutawney 		0
0		7 p.m.
State College @
Central Dauphin		0
0		7 p.m.
Berlin-Brothersvalley @
Northern Bedford		0
0		7 p.m.

A full list of high school football scores can be found here.

Be sure to watch WTAJ every Friday at 11:10 p.m.