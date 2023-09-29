WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on SportsBeat.
Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. It’s a District 9 battle this week as Punxsutawney takes on on DuBois.
Week one Sportsbeat lineup
|Games
|Score
|Quarter/Final
|Punxsutawney @
DuBois
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Tyrone @
Bishop Guilfoyle
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Westinghouse @
Hollidaysburg
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Southern Huntingdon @
Claysburg-Kimmel
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Tussey Mountain @
Northern Bedford
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Westmont Hilltop @
Penn Cambria
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Purchase Line @
Portage
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bedford @
Forest Hills
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Central Dauphin East @
State College
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bald Eagle Area @
Bellefonte
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bellwood-Antis @
Philipsburg-Osceola
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Moshannon Valley @
Juniata Valley
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Central @
Huntingdon
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Mount Union @
Glendale
|0
0
|7 p.m.
A full list of high school football scores can be found here.
Be sure to watch WTAJ every Friday at 11:10 p.m.