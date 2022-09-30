Welcome back to week six of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.

Refresh this page for the latest updates.

Northern Bedford: 14

Conemaugh Township: 0

QTR: 1 Check back for Game of the Week highlights.

Bedford: 14

Penn Cambria: 14

QTR: 2

Bald Eagle Area: 14

Tyrone: 7

QTR: 2

Harrisburg: 18

Altoona: 0

QTR: 2

Bishop McCort: 6

Central: 7

QTR: 2

Hollidaysburg: 0

Bellefonte: 0

QTR: 2

Richland: 14

Greater Johnstown: 0

QTR: 2

Bellwood: 4

Southern Huntingdon: 0

QTR: 1

Clearfield: 13

Huntingdon: 0

QTR: 2

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.

State College: 14

Central Dauphin: 0

QTR: 1

Bishop Guilfoyle: 7

Central Cambria: 0

QTR: 2

DuBois: 0

Punxsutawney: 13

QTR: 2

Smethport:

Brockway:

QTR:

Saint Marys:

Brookville:

QTR:

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.