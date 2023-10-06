WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on SportsBeat.
Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. Two powerhouses face off in a Laurel Highlands battle featuring Chestnut Ridge and Penn Cambria.
Week one Sportsbeat lineup
|Games
|Score
|Quarter/Final
|Chestnut Ridge @
Penn Cambria
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Somerset @
Bedford
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Claysburg @
Glendale
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Chambersburg @
Altoona
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bishop Guilfoyle @
Bellwood-Antis
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Huntingdon @
Tyrone
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Clearfield @
Bald Eagle Area
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Central @
Penns Valley
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bishop McCort @
Westmont Hilltop
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Richland @
Greater Johnstown
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Everett @
Windber
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Conemaugh Valley @
Conemaugh Township
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Juniata Valley @
Mount Union
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Saint Marys @
DuBois
|0
0
|7 p.m.
A full list of high school football scores can be found here.
