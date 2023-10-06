WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on SportsBeat.

Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. Two powerhouses face off in a Laurel Highlands battle featuring Chestnut Ridge and Penn Cambria.

Week one Sportsbeat lineup

GamesScoreQuarter/Final
Chestnut Ridge @
Penn Cambria		0
0		7 p.m.
Somerset @
Bedford		0
0		7 p.m.
Claysburg @
Glendale		0
0		7 p.m.
Chambersburg @
Altoona		0
0		7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle @
Bellwood-Antis		0
0		7 p.m.
Huntingdon @
Tyrone 		0
0		7 p.m.
Clearfield @
Bald Eagle Area		0
0		7 p.m.
Central @
Penns Valley 		0
0		7 p.m.
Bishop McCort @
Westmont Hilltop 		0
0		7 p.m.
Richland @
Greater Johnstown		0
0		7 p.m.
Everett @
Windber		0
0		7 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley @
Conemaugh Township 		0
0		7 p.m.
Juniata Valley @
Mount Union		0
0		7 p.m.
Saint Marys @
DuBois		0
0		7 p.m.

A full list of high school football scores can be found here.

