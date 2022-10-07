Welcome back to week seven of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.
Refresh this page for the latest updates.
Bedford:
Richland:
QTR:
Check back for Game of the Week highlights.
Oil City:
Hollidaysburg:
QTR:
Mount Union:
Bellwood-Antis:
QTR:
Bishop McCort:
Chestnut Ridge:
QTR:
Tussey Mountain:
Juniata Valley:
QTR:
Carlisle:
State College:
QTR:
Somerset:
Penn Cambria:
QTR:
Central:
Central Cambria:
QTR:
North Star:
Berlin-Brothersvalley:
QTR:
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.
Windber:
Meyersdale:
QTR:
Bishop Guilfoyle:
Forest Hills:
QTR:
Penns Manor:
Portage:
QTR:
Everett:
Glendale:
QTR:
Tyrone:
Clearfield:
QTR:
DuBois:
Saint Marys:
QTR:
Sheffield:
Cameron County:
QTR:
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.