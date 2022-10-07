Welcome back to week seven of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.
Bedford: 23
Richland: 25
QTR: FINAL
Oil City: 16
Hollidaysburg: 21
QTR: 3
Mount Union: 22
Bellwood-Antis: 25
QTR: 4
Bishop McCort: 0
Chestnut Ridge: 48
QTR: 4
Tussey Mountain: 7
Juniata Valley: 28
QTR: 4
Carlisle: 13
State College: 28
QTR: 3
Somerset: 6
Penn Cambria: 49
QTR: FINAL
Central: 28
Central Cambria: 3
QTR: 3
North Star: 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley: 54
QTR: 4
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.
Windber: 57
Meyersdale: 0
QTR: FINAL
Bishop Guilfoyle: 42
Forest Hills: 7
QTR: 4
Penns Manor: 34
Portage: 21
QTR: 3
Everett: 13
Glendale: 34
QTR: 4
Tyrone: 121
Clearfield: 14
QTR: 4
DuBois: 27
Saint Marys: 34
QTR: FINAL
Sheffield: 0
Cameron County: 0
QTR: 1
