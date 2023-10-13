WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on SportsBeat.

Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. A pair of 6-1 Inter-County South teams faceoff in Somerset County as Berlin Brothersvalley hosts Windber.

GamesScoreQuarter/Final
Windber @
Berlin Brothersvalley		0
0		7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township @
Cambria Heights		0
0		7 p.m.
Bellefonte @
Bishop McCort		0
0		7 p.m.
Clearfield @
Richland 		0
0		7 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis @
Penn Cambria		0
0		7 p.m.
Tyrone @
Central Cambria		0
0		7 p.m.
Elk County Catholic @
Cameron County		0
0		7 p.m.
Bradford @
Saint Marys		0
0		7 p.m.
Harrisburg @
State College 		0
0		7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle @
Chestnut Ridge 		0
0		7 p.m.
Central @
Bedford		0
0		7 p.m.
Everett @
Tussey Mountain 		0
0		7 p.m.
North Star @
Northern Bedford 		0
0		7 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel @
Moshannon Valley		0
0		7 p.m.
Juniata Valley @
Curwensville		0
0		7 p.m.
Huntingdon @
Forest Hills		0
0		7 p.m.

