WTAJ is highlighting some of the best high school football games in the area with special coverage every Friday night at 11:10 p.m., only on SportsBeat.
Each week there will also be a featured GAME OF THE WEEK. A pair of 6-1 Inter-County South teams faceoff in Somerset County as Berlin Brothersvalley hosts Windber.
Week one Sportsbeat lineup
Refresh this page for the latest scores.
A full list of high school football scores can be found here.
|Games
|Score
|Quarter/Final
|Windber @
Berlin Brothersvalley
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Conemaugh Township @
Cambria Heights
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bellefonte @
Bishop McCort
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Clearfield @
Richland
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bellwood-Antis @
Penn Cambria
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Tyrone @
Central Cambria
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Elk County Catholic @
Cameron County
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bradford @
Saint Marys
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Harrisburg @
State College
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Bishop Guilfoyle @
Chestnut Ridge
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Central @
Bedford
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Everett @
Tussey Mountain
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|North Star @
Northern Bedford
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Claysburg-Kimmel @
Moshannon Valley
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Juniata Valley @
Curwensville
|0
0
|7 p.m.
|Huntingdon @
Forest Hills
|0
0
|7 p.m.
Be sure to watch WTAJ every Friday at 11:10 p.m.