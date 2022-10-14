Welcome back to week eight of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.
Refresh this page for the latest updates.
Penn Cambria:
Richland:
QTR:
Check back for Game of the Week highlights.
Berlin-Brothersvalley:
Conemaugh Township:
QTR:
Central:
Bedford:
QTR:
Selinsgrove:
Hollidaysburg:
QTR:
Central Dauphin:
Altoona:
QTR:
Tyrone:
Penns Valley:
QTR:
Conemaugh Valley:
Curwensville:
QTR:
Bellefonte:
Clearfield:
QTR:
Juniata Valley:
Windber:
QTR:
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.
Central Cambria:
Bishop McCort:
QTR:
Glendale:
Northern Bedford:
QTR:
Southern Huntingdon:
Everett:
QTR:
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.