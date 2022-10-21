Welcome back to week nine of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.
Refresh this page for the latest updates.
Bishop Guilfoyle:
Bishop McCort:
QTR:
CLICK HERE to check out the Game of the Week highlights.
Altoona:
Carlisle:
QTR:
Glendale:
Claysburg-Kimmel:
QTR:
Hollidaysburg:
Tyrone:
QTR:
Westmont Hilltop:
Central:
QTR:
Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.
Juniata Valley:
Northern Bedford:
QTR:
Curwensville:
Mount Union:
QTR:
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.
Huntingdon:
Southern Huntingdon:
QTR:
Northern Cambria:
Portage:
QTR:
Penn Cambria:
Forest Hills:
QTR:
Richland:
Chestnut Ridge:
QTR:
West Shamokin:
Cambria Heights:
QTR:
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.