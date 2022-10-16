HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a showdown in Harrisburg with the undefeated State College Little Lions making the trip to take on 4-2 Harrisburg.

State College struck first on a field goal, but the Cougars struck first when Zakii Lewis connected with Kyle Williams for a 68 yard score to give Harrisburg a 6-3 lead.

The Lions would get the offense going shortly after. Finn Furmenak found Ty Salazar for a big gain to get inside the five yard line. A few plays after that D’Antae Sheffey finished off the drive with at touchdown run to make it 10-6 State College.

The Little Lions aired it out from there. Furmenak went deep to Michael Gaul for a touchdown as State College stays undefeated with a 20-6 win over Harrisburg.