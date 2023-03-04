Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Sub-Regional District 6/8/10 A | Championship

State College 73, Erie 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

District 5-1A | Championship

Berlin-Brothersvalley 58, Northern Bedford 31



District 5-2A | Championship

Windber 53, Tussey Mountain 37



Regional 5/8/9 AAA | Championship

Chestnut Ridge 36, Karns City 17



Sub-Regional District 6/8/10 A | Championship

Altoona 41, Erie McDowell 39 (OT)



