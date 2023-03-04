Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Sub-Regional District 6/8/10 A | Championship
State College 73, Erie 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
District 5-1A | Championship
Berlin-Brothersvalley 58, Northern Bedford 31
District 5-2A | Championship
Windber 53, Tussey Mountain 37
Regional 5/8/9 AAA | Championship
Chestnut Ridge 36, Karns City 17
Sub-Regional District 6/8/10 A | Championship
Altoona 41, Erie McDowell 39 (OT)