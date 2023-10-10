STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Spikes have announced their 2024 regular season schedule.

The season is slated to start on Wednesday, June 4, with the Spikes playing their first home game of the season on Friday, June 7 at Medlar-Field at Lubrano Park.

The Spikes will play a total of 40 home games this upcoming season, with their home season ender taking place Sept. 3. They will play a total of 80 games throughout the season, closing out the year with the MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Spikes will celebrate the 4th of July with a special Patriotic Fireworks Spike-tacular during their July 3 home game.

Fans have some upgrades to look forward to this upcoming season. Medlar Field will be installing a brand-new 2,739 square foot big screen videoboard in left field, which is more than five times bigger than the previous videoboard. New Kentucky bluegrass and new padded walls are being installed this fall.

Medlar Field will also be getting new LED lights. These lights will have capability of being programmed for light shows for special occasions during Spikes home games and other events at the park.

Tickets are now available for purchase.