This is Acrisure Stadium, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the game themes for their 2023 season on Wednesday.

The themes aim to bring fans’ attention to specific causes and initiatives, according to the team’s website.

Here’s a list of the themes for the Steelers’ upcoming games:

August 19: Family Day and Play Football

Fans are encouraged to bring the whole family along for this preseason game as local youth and high school football teams are honored.

This game supports NFL’s Crucial Catch mission to fight cancer.

Former players, coaches and staff return to be recognized and celebrated.

Veterans and current members of the Armed Forces are celebrated.

Former Steelers players, coaches and staff members are invited to Pittsburgh for a dinner as they are honored.

Players wear custom cleats in support of a cause of their choice.

This game features local residents doing community work, and it aims to show gratitude to the fans.

More information about these themes and how to get tickets can be found on the Steelers’ website.