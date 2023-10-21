PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are receiving some good and bad news when it comes to injuries for this Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Saturday, the team announced that Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson would be activated to the active roster from the injured reserve list. The Steelers also announced that tight end Pat Freiermuth would be placed on IR, which means he will miss the next four games.

Johnson has been out with a hamstring injury since Pittsburgh’s week one loss to San Francisco. He hauled in three passes for 48 yards before leaving the contest. Johnson averaged 85 catches and more than 900 receiving yards over his first four seasons in the league.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. defends during the first half of an NFL football game as Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

“I am very excited. It’s been a long process, fighting to get back. I am looking forward to showing them I am ready for Sunday,” said Johnson.

Freiermuth, dealing with a hamstring injury, would first be eligible to return from the IR on Sunday, Nov. 19 against Cleveland. The Penn State product has eight catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns this season.

In related Steelers news, the team has released receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski. Pittsburgh squares off against the Rams on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.