The Steelers will return to St. Vincent College in Latrobe for their training camp on July 27.

LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tickets are available now to see the Steelers up close during training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Steelers Training Camp is scheduled to start at the end of July. Admission to the open practices is free, but all attendees are required to have a ticket. Mobile tickets can be accessed from Ticketmaster’s website, according to the Steelers’ website.

Below is the training camp schedule that’s open to the public for the rest of the summer. The dates and times of each practice are subject to change.

Thursday, July 27 at 1:55 p.m.

Friday, July 28 at 1:55 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 at 1:55 p.m. – Back Together Weekend

Sunday, July 30 at 1:55 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 at 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2 at 1:55 p.m.

Thursday, August 3 at 1:55 p.m.

Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m. – Friday Night Lights at the Latrobe Memorial Stadium

Saturday, August 5 at 1:55 p.m.

Sunday, August 6 at 1:55 p.m.

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9 at 1:55 p.m.

Sunday, August 13 at 1:55 p.m.

Tuesday, August 15 at 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16 at 1:55 p.m.

Thursday, August 17 at 1:55 p.m.

The first four practices in July are indicated as “helmets only,” according to the Steelers website. The team’s first padded practice will take place on August 1.

All who attend will be eligible to win prizes, participate in family activities, take advantage of photo opportunities and more. Special dates have also been selected for featured events.

On Sunday, July 29, the team is celebrating “Back Together,” which will feature a variety of opportunities for fans to win prizes and participate in meet-and-greets. More details can be found on the Steelers website.

“Friday Night Lights,” a Steelers Training Camp tradition is coming back to Latrobe Memorial Field on Aug. 4 and details can be found on the event page.

Information on bag policies and what can be brought to the field can be found on the FAQ page.