SYRACUSE, Ny. (WTAJ) — Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim retired after nearly half a century at his alma mater.

Boeheim, 78, hinted retirement after Syracuse’s buzzer-beater loss to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament on Tuesday. The university announced Wednesday that associate coach Adrian Autry will take over.

Syracuse players hoist coach Jim Boeheim to their shoulders after they upset North Carolina 79-75 in the Eastern Regionals of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, Saturday, March 21, 1987 at the Meadowlands arena in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim directs the action from the sideline as North Carolinas Dave Popson head toward the action in the East Regional Final in East Rutherford, New Jersey Saturday, March 21, 1987. Boeheim and his Orangemen beat the Ta Heels 79-75. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm)

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim gives players Ryan Blackwell (32), Jason Hart (5) and Tony Bland (4) an earfull late in the first half Monday night, Feb. 8, 1999 in Syracuse, N.Y. Miami topped Syracuse 76-63. After Syracuse toppled then number one Connecticut in Hartford, Syracuse has lost two straight at home in the Carrier Dome. (AP Photo/Michael Okoniewski)

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim hugs former player Carmelo Anthony, now with the Denver Nuggets, after receiving his 2003 NCAA Championship ring during a ceremony at halftime of the Syracuse-Louisville football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2003. Syracuse defeated Kansas in the NCAA title game in New Orleans in April. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)

Jim Boeheim, center, receives congratulations after he was presented as one of the newest members of the Basketball Hall of Fame during an announcement Monday, April 4, 2005 in St. Louis, Mo. At left is Hubie Brown, another inductee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FILE – In this Aug. 23, 2006, file photo, USA head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, gestures as assistant coach Jim Boeheim, left, looks on during their first round game at the world basketball championships against Italy in Sapporo, northern Japan. Second-ranked Syracuse, coached by Boeheim, awaits the arrival of No. 17 Duke, coached by Krzyzewski, on Saturday night on the eve of the Super Bowl for a pivotal Atlantic Coast Conference showdown. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

FILE -Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim cuts down the net after the East Regional final in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2013 in Washington. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is retiring after 47 years of leading the university’s basketball program, the team announced Wednesday, March 8, 2023 after a loss knocked them out of the ACC Conference Tournament. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

United States’ Carmelo Anthony, left, poses with coach Jim Boeheim after winning the gold medal for men’s basketball at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, left, talks with Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim before an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. North Carolina beat Syracuse 92-79. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Boeheim won the 2003 National Championship and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He took the Orange to 35 NCAA Tournaments, with four Final Four trips.

He was the Big East Coach of the Year three times and the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2010. He won the Big East regular season championship ten times and won the Big East Tournament five times.

Boeheim is second in all-time career wins with 1,015, trailing only former Duke head coach Mike Kryzyzewski with 1,202 wins.

Boeheim was also an assistant to Kryzyzewski for USA Basketball. He helped guide team USA to three Olympic Gold Medals and two FIBA World Championships.