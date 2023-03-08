SYRACUSE, Ny. (WTAJ) — Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim retired after nearly half a century at his alma mater.
Boeheim, 78, hinted retirement after Syracuse’s buzzer-beater loss to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament on Tuesday. The university announced Wednesday that associate coach Adrian Autry will take over.
Boeheim won the 2003 National Championship and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He took the Orange to 35 NCAA Tournaments, with four Final Four trips.
He was the Big East Coach of the Year three times and the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2010. He won the Big East regular season championship ten times and won the Big East Tournament five times.
Boeheim is second in all-time career wins with 1,015, trailing only former Duke head coach Mike Kryzyzewski with 1,202 wins.
Boeheim was also an assistant to Kryzyzewski for USA Basketball. He helped guide team USA to three Olympic Gold Medals and two FIBA World Championships.