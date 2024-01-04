INDIANAPOLIS — Week 18 is here, and the playoff picture has yet to fully emerge.

With 16 games on the schedule, three AFC spots are up for grabs while two remain in the NFC.

And that means nearly every game has meaning, with some teams trying to get in, some hoping for a little help and others trying to improve their seeding.

Our “Big Game Bound” Marquee Matchup takes us to Miami, where the Dolphins (11-5) host the Buffalo Bills (10-6) on Sunday night in the regular season finale.

The Dolphins already clinched a playoff berth, but a win would make them AFC East champs. It’s possible the Bills could face a “win or go home” scenario depending on how things shake out in other AFC games.

Another featured matchup is a definitive “win and in” game between the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and Houston Texans (9-7) in the AFC South. The winner of this Saturday prime-time clash at Lucas Oil Stadium secures a playoff spot, while the loser goes home.

Adding even more intrigue: a loss by Jacksonville on Sunday would make the winner of this game the division champion.

Our final featured game pits the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) against the Carolina Panthers (2-14). A win gives Tampa the NFC South crown, but a loss opens the door for Atlanta (7-9) or New Orleans (8-8) to win the division.

We’ll break down the entire playoff picture and get Jarrett Payton’s picks in this week’s show.

“Big Game Bound” streams Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET during the regular season and playoffs. It airs every day during Super Bowl week.