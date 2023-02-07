We’re counting down the days until Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night.

Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton preview all things Super Bowl with live Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.

During Tuesday’s show, they’ll talk to Shawne Merriman, the standout All-Pro linebacker who made life miserable for quarterbacks as a member of the Chargers. They’ll also get additional insight from Geoff Schwartz, who played offensive line in the NFL for eight seasons and now serves as an analyst.

This week, Big Game Bound streams at 1 p.m. ET weekdays through Saturday, with a two-hour gameday special on Super Bowl Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

Here’s the rest of the Big Game Bound schedule for the week (all times Eastern):