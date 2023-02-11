(WTAJ) — With a little over a day before Super Bowl LVII, people are preparing the most important thing ahead of kickoff. That’s of course, the food!

A recent study by StudyFinds shows that Pennsylvanians love to sit down and enjoy buffalo wings while watching the game. While that might not come as a surprise to us that live here, buffalo wings actually rank sixth among the top Super Bowl foods in the country.

That top spot belongs to meatballs. Weird right? Even weirder, pizza isn’t even in the top 10!

Even though an estimated 2 in 5 Americans are expected to eat wings on Super Bowl Sunday, meatballs are still the most popular, according to StudyFinds.

After meatballs, Americans enjoy guacamole, chips & salsa, tater tots, and chili to round out the top five. Below buffalo wings is hummus followed by nachos, pigs in a blanket and spinach artichoke dip.

Pennsylvania is among six states that choose to enjoy buffalo wings while watching the game. Joining us are our neighbors Ohio, Maryland and New York, followed by Virginia and Illinois.

For a full list, check out StudyFinds for report.

Make sure to get all your snacks before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 on FOX. Click for details on how to watch or listen to the game.