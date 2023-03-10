Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 2A | First Round
Burgettstown 57, United 52
Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Windber 33
Bishop McCourt 64, Freedom Area 58
PIAA Class 3A | First Round
Avonworth 40, Forest Hills 34
Chestnut Ridge 70, Keystone Oaks 57
Westmont Hilltop 48, Neshannock 42
PIAA Class 6A | First Round
Mount Lebanon 58, Altoona 50
Springfield 58, Central Martinsburg 41
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 1A | First Round
Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Saint Joseph’s Academy 33
Harmony 70, Dubois Central Catholic 58
Elk County Catholic 67, Neighborhood Academy 47
PIAA Class 4A | First Round
Highlands 81, Greater Johnstown 67
Laurel Highlands 82, Clearfield 59
PIAA Class 5A | First Round
Penn Hills 63, Dubois 20