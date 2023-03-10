Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 2A | First Round

Burgettstown 57, United 52

Greensburg Central Catholic 55, Windber 33

Bishop McCourt 64, Freedom Area 58

PIAA Class 3A | First Round

Avonworth 40, Forest Hills 34

Chestnut Ridge 70, Keystone Oaks 57

Westmont Hilltop 48, Neshannock 42

PIAA Class 6A | First Round

Mount Lebanon 58, Altoona 50

Springfield 58, Central Martinsburg 41

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 1A | First Round

Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Saint Joseph’s Academy 33

Harmony 70, Dubois Central Catholic 58

Elk County Catholic 67, Neighborhood Academy 47

PIAA Class 4A | First Round

Highlands 81, Greater Johnstown 67

Laurel Highlands 82, Clearfield 59

PIAA Class 5A | First Round

Penn Hills 63, Dubois 20