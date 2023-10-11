PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The spotlight is now on Christian Veilleux as he is officially replacing Phil Jurkovec as the Panthers’ starting quarterback. In a loss to North Carolina back on Sept. 23, the Penn State transfer was thrusted into action after Jurkovec exited due to an injury right before the end of the first half.

Veilleux turned over the ball three times and just completed 7 out of 18 passes for 85 yards. In weekly media availability, Veilleux believes he learned from that game.

“I take full responsibility for those turnovers, and it was just a good learning experience getting that game-action,” he said. “[I’m] taking everything I’m learning from that and applying it to this week.”

With Pitt coming off of a bye week, Veilleux had extra time to get comfortable as the team’s new starting quarterback. He is now tasked with trying to help the Panthers stop a four-game losing streak against Louisville on Saturday.

“Anything like this doesn’t have ideal timing, but I will say having a bye week to prepare definitely helped me,” Veilleux said. “Definitely thankful to have that extra week to prepare, so I think it was good that having a bye week just to help me get situated and comfortable with everything.”

As for what to expect from Veilleux on Saturday, he says he is bringing his “own personality and own leadership style to the offense whether if it is beneficial or not.”

“I can definitely help this team win as the starting quarterback,” Veilleux said.