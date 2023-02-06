EAGAN, Mn. (WTAJ) — The Minnesota Vikings are hiring Pittsburgh’s Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Flores, a senior defensive assistant/ linebackers coach, spent 2022 with the Steelers and will replace the fired Ed Donatell in Minnesota. The Vikings finished 31st in yards allowed in 2022.

Flores was a special teams assistant in 2008 with the Patriots, the same year New England drafted now-Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell as a quarterback.

Flores, Ryan Nielsen, Sean Desai, and Mike Pettine were the four candidates for the role. Nielsen was hired as the Falcon’s defensive coordinator and Desai removed his name from consideration.