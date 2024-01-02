CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WTAJ) — Chestnut Ridge graduate, Justin McCoy has been named the Wrestler of the Week by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The announcement came on Tuesday, Jan. 2 with the release of weekly award winners. McCoy, a Virginia wrestler, took sixth at 174 pounds at the 59th Ken Kraft Midlands Championships over the weekend after advancing to the semifinals of the event.

The grad student went 4-1 at the event and advanced to the semifinals before an injury in his match against No. 13 Philip Conigliaro of Harvard, forced him to default and ended his tournament run.

He started the tournament with back-to-back decisions over Michael Squires of Princeton and Ceaser Garza of Michigan State before taking an 11-3 major decision over Northern Illinois in the Round of 16.

In his quarterfinal match, McCoy took an 11-6 decision over West Virginia to lock up a berth in the semifinal.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

It marks the second consecutive season that McCoy has placed at the Midlands Championships.