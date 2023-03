ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — PIAA SW AA Wrestling took center stage at Altoona High School on Saturday.

Wrestlers from around the regional battled for a spot in the State Championships March 9-11 in Hershey, PA. Last weekend saw the PIAA NW AAA Regionals and the Southwest Double-A wrestlers hit the mats on Saturday.

Chestnut Ridge ran away with the team title, scoring 127.5 points. Bald Eagle took second place with 96.5.

Landon Bainey from West Branch defended his title at 114 pounds. Ty Watson from Penns Valley won at 145 last year and claimed the 152 pound title this year.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Below are the results, courtesy of FloArena. Wrestlers from our viewing area are in bold.