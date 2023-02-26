Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 6-1A | Semifinals

Bishop Carroll 41, Williamsburg 55

Bishop Guilfoyle 39, Juniata Valley 37 (OT)



District 6-5A | Semifinals

Hollidaysburg 66, Shikellamy 41



BOYS BASKETBALL

District 6-5A | Finals

Central Mountain 59, Bellefonte 56



District 6-3A | Semifinals

United 65 Mount Union 56

West Branch 66, Southern Huntingdon 62