Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-1A | Semifinals
Bishop Carroll 41, Williamsburg 55
Bishop Guilfoyle 39, Juniata Valley 37 (OT)
District 6-5A | Semifinals
Hollidaysburg 66, Shikellamy 41
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-5A | Finals
Central Mountain 59, Bellefonte 56
District 6-3A | Semifinals
United 65 Mount Union 56
West Branch 66, Southern Huntingdon 62