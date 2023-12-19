HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Hollidaysburg picked up its first win of the wrestling season over Penn Cambria on Tuesday night. The Golden Tigers were fueled by six pins to take down the Panthers 42-32.

Hollidaysburg jumped out to a 12-0 lead with pins by Mason Schenk and Jacob Brua. Penn Cambria answered back with 12 straight points of its own.

Mitchell Baronner regained the lead for Hollidaysburg with a first-period pin over Drew Mardula. However, the Panthers didn’t go away. Penn Cambria won two matches in a row for a 22-18 lead.

Hollidaysburg would then pick up three back-to-back wins to run away with the match.