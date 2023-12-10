ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sunday was a great day if you are a fan of collegiate wrestling in Pennsylvania. No. 19 Pitt shocked the wrestling world with an upset over No. 5 Ohio State, meanwhile No. 1 Penn State handled Hofstra easily.

Pitt’s upset marks the first time that the Panthers have defeated a top five team under seven-year head coach Keith Gavin. The match was back and forth for the first seven weight classes as three ties occurred in the team score.

However, the flood gates opened for the Panthers at 184, where Pitt’s Reece Heller had a major decision over Gavin Hoffman. After that match, Pitt won the rest of the matches for a 21-13 team win.

“We battled really hard,” Gavin said. “We have a tough group, even our young guys. They are really fun to coach and I’m so proud of the team. Ohio State is an elite team; any time you can get a dual win over a team like that, it means your program is in a good place and you are doing the right things. But we have to continue to work on improving and stay focused.”

Penn State headed into Sunday’s match with a hole in its lineup at 149 after it was announced that Shayne Van Ness would be out for the rest of the season. Connor Pierce got the start there for the Nittany Lions on Sunday, but lost 11-2 to Noah Tapia.

The Nittany Lions held a 14-4 lead after that loss, but sophomore Levi Haines would extend the lead with a pin over Dylan Zenion in the first period. After halftime, Mitchell Mesenbrink followed that up with a pin of his own.

The Nittany Lions would roll onto a 43-10 win over the Pride.