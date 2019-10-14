Studio 814 is a lifestyle show launched by WTAJ that focuses on the places and people that make Central Pennsylvania a great place to live. The show, hosted by Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar, is on every weekday at 4 p.m. The show features segments focused on travel, cooking, leisure, home improvement, and a variety of other topics that would interest the average Central Pennsylvanian. The show also tackles other topics such as news of the day, viral web videos, and other unpredictable entertainment.