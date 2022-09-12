ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — JOOS is located in historic downtown Altoona. JOOS is a cafe for health and wellness that serves up fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and bone broth. They are “All about healthy. Getting healthy. Staying healthy. Offering healthy options.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner hits the 814 Kitchen with Jennifer Hrivnak from JOOS about their 1, 2, or 3 day juice cleanses, plus their special 15% discount for the month of September.

Hrivnak says “juice cleanses are a great way to reset digestion while still taking in calories and nutrition.”

Juice cleanses provide healthy trace amounts of fiber and vitamins while you’re limiting your calories. A UCLA study found that a three-day juice cleanse reduced body weight and decreased lipid per-oxidation, while increasing nitric oxide, both of which are associated with heart health.

What is a Cleanse?

Cleansing or detoxification is the way our bodies identify, neutralize and eliminate things that are unhealthy for us. These include physical toxins from our environment and also includes emotions or behaviors that are unhealthy.

Why is a Cleanse Beneficial?

Encourages healthy balance of gut flora

Improves Mood

Helps with digestion

Helps reduce cell damage

Less stress on heart

Antioxidants

What Causes Toxicity in the Body

Anti nutrients such as high fructose corn syrup, trans-fats, caffeine, alcohol and processed foods.

Synthetic skin care products, lotions, make-up, oils and cleaning products.

Medications used improperly, inappropriately, or too often.

Heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic, lead, cadmium, tin and aluminum.

Chemicals such as pesticides, herbacides, cleaning products, solvents and glues.

Allergens such as food, mold, dust, pollen and chemicals.

Causes of infections such as bacteria, viruses, yeast and parasites.

Move to Get Toxins Out

These are complimentary cleansing modalities. They are not necessary but very beneficial. light exercise is recommended and sweating is encouraged. Salt sauna, steam room, hot yoga, walking. Dry skin brushing will help move the lymph. Detox baths are beneficial. Use two cups of epsom salts and fifteen drops of lavander essential oil, then soak for 20 minutes. Massage and acupunctures can also be relaxing. Meditate and breate. 80% of toxins are released through the lungs.

What to expect when cleansing and detoxifying the body.