WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Srgt. Robert Bradley, President of the SPC Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation, Roy Edmundson, Chad’s father, and Roger Berkeimer, who is helping to coordinate the upcoming Dice Ride.

About SPC Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation

SPC Chad A. Edmundson was killed near Baghdad, Iraq on May 27, 2009, by an IED while on a foot patrol. He was serving as an Infantryman in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He graduated from Williamsburg High School in Pennsylvania in 2008. He is remembered by his family and friends as being kind, funny, helpful, a great artist, and having a free spirit.

He loved riding his skateboard, bowling, fishing, being around the people he loved, and making people laugh. The SPC Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation, Inc. was created to honor his life and sacrifice by people who knew and love him. This foundation raises money by hosting several fundraising events every year. The money raised goes to our active-duty military, military families, veterans, and veterans’ projects.

Join the SPC Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation for their 13th Annual Memorial Dice Run and Remembrance Day happening on June 3, 2023, at Riverside Park in Williamsburg. It’s a great family-friendly event with food, music, prizes, and vendors all day long. All proceeds from the event go back into the community to help veterans in need.

Registration for the Dice Ride begins at 9 am, the opening ceremony is at 11:30 am, and kick stands up at 12pm. There will be plenty to do for riders and non-riders alike!