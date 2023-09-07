JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The ‘Bandshell Bark Dog Walk & Festival’ is back again this year for their 15th year! The event will be on Saturday from 10a-3p at the Roxbury Park Bandshell in Johnstown. Founder/Chairperson of the festival, Eileen Graham stopped by to share more about what people can expect for this year.

2023 Schedule

10A.M. Walker & Contest Registration

11 A.M. Walk begins

11:30-3:00 P.M.- Finish Line Festival

12 -2:15 P.M. Weiner Dog Races & Weiner Dog Wannabe Races and Pet Contests

2:30 P.M- Baskets of Chance Drawing

10 A.M- 3:00 P.M.- Pet Photo Opportunities, Vendors, Food & Fun & Baskets of Chance

$15.00 register between August 26th thru September 9th.

An additional donation of $12.00 will get you an

Fifteenth Annual Bandshell Bark Commemorative T shirt.

All registered participants in the dog walk receive a bandanna for their dog

Proceeds from this event benefit the continued preservation of the Roxbury Park Bandshell with a portion of proceeds going to the Johnstown Police K- 9 Unit, Humane Society of Cambria County and Humane Society of Somerset County.

The Fifteenth Annual Bandshell Bark begins with a stroll down the Red Carpet and

continues along a route approximately 2.5 miles (4 times around the park) on a

relatively level ground at Roxbury Park on Franklin Street. The walk ends with the

Finish Line Festival complete with dog contests, school team spirit contest, food and

refreshments, dog photo opportunities, and vendors of pet merchandise & services.

Pet Contest Categories include cutest canine, most mannered, best costume, most

talented, best barker and longest kiss.